Welcome to AKAMI SUSHI
Nestled in the heart of Arcadia, CA, AKAMI SUSHI exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. AKAMI SUSHI strives to give our value customers an experience unique in flavors, freshness and service. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile. We are a casual eatery where comfort meets our chef's creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Image caption
Image caption
Image caption
Reviews
Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.
Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.
Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.