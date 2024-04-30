Welcome to AKAMI SUSHI

Nestled in the heart of Arcadia, CA, AKAMI SUSHI exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. AKAMI SUSHI strives to give our value customers an experience unique in flavors, freshness and service. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile. We are a casual eatery where comfort meets our chef's creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.